ALLPORT — Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s leaky roof was discussed at length at the recent West Branch Area School Board meeting.
Board member Tom Veres — who is also the board’s CCCTC representative — gave his monthly report and discussed the issues. Veres said at the CCCTC’s Joint Operating Committee meeting held March 9, it was reported the roof had more than 100 leaks.
“It’s under a warranty,” Veres said, with previous articles in The Progress stating Garland Company is the roof manufacturer.
Veres said there are 13 years remaining on the warranty.
“The company doesn’t seem too interested in doing it the right way,” Veres said. “They want to patch everything. I believe that they’re probably going to end up with a major project and replace the whole roof before it’s overwith.”
Veres said he’s seen photos and “it’s amazing what’s up there” in regard to water coming through.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said as one of the five CCCTC sending districts, West Branch would have to assume its “pro-rated share” in whatever they decide to do about the situation.
“As Mr. Veres said, it is anticipated that it will be an extremely pricey project,” Dutrow said. “That’s not to say that they won’t look to possibly defray any costs with fund balance allocation that the (CCCTC JOC) board may deem appropriate, but nonetheless in the future — and I would say sooner than later — we can anticipate that we would need to be a part of that replacement project.”
Veres said whatever CCCTC decides, something would need to be done before the end of summer. With the amount of snow/ice this season, Veres said they have had to wait for it to dry off before someone can look at it, with Veres stating he hopes it is examined this month.
President Chad Diviney asked if the project would be covered by the CCCTC’s insurance, and Business Manager Erick Johnston seconded Diviney’s thoughts.
Dutrow said the language in the contract with the CCCTC roof is such that if they would go the insurance route, it would likely not be advantageous to do so.
“The company that bid the original roof has made an offer for materials,” Dutrow said. “The legal counsel has indicated that it’s a fairly healthy resolution package that they’re offering. So I would anticipate there’s a good chance the board over there will accept that resolution with that company. Then we’ll move forward to see what insurance does and doesn’t cover. But it’s going to be a large roofing project.”