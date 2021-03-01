ALLPORT — School transportation has been strongly relied upon during the entirety of the current COVID-19 pandemic — as they’ve had to be flexible with drivers, school cancellations, etc.
At the recent West Branch Area School Board meeting, board members and administrators commended the district’s transportation providers
Board President Chad Diviney asked Pupil Services Coordinator David Williamson during his monthly report if there had been any glaring issues with transportation, specifically mentioning Long Motor Buses.
“Nothing that’s out of the ordinary,” Williamson said as far as problems. “If they’ve had any issues, they’ve been in contact with us ... and we’ve worked through the process.”
Business Manager Erick Johnston said there were early conversations and scenarios that were discussed should something arise. However, Johnston said thankfully the district thus far hasn’t really needed to go to many contingency plans.
“My biggest concerns is because there’s more people on the bus and they’re closer together,” Diviney said.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said a number of parents have been transporting their children themselves to and from school — alleviating some problems in social distancing that could’ve been otherwise — as well as those taking part in remote learning.
“It allowed us to get our buses where the total number is significantly down,” Dutrow said. “And we’re allowed to sit siblings or same household children together and we separate as we can.”
Williamson also said the transportation providers have been doing all they can to help stop the spread of COVID-19, citing cleaning and the use of hand sanitizers are happening regularly.
“They were right on top of this and they’ve done a good job,” Johnston said of the providers.