ALLPORT — The West Branch Area School Board approved a resolution at Monday night’s board meeting that calls for charter school legislation reform.
The move coincides with many districts in Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties, Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said.
“This is the first time where we’ve brought to you a resolution that’s not just unique to our school district,” Dutrow said.
Dutrow said the three counties represent the Central Intermediate Unit 10 and they’ve had conversation with various districts on the topic.
“We felt like we just don’t seem to be covering any ground or making any progress as it relates to charter school reform by ourselves,” Dutrow said. “And so we thought perhaps if we collectively went together to work on this resolution and present it — and then submit it to the legislators — that perhaps that would provide a little more teeth to the conversation.”
Board member Jim Emigh asked what exactly that would entail. Dutrow said the reform would “better align the requirements for charter school and the requirements for public education and take into account the expenses that school districts (have).”
“The costs at which school districts can provide a charter experience are significantly, significantly lower than the cost that we’re paying at approximately $15,000 to $25,000 per student for an outside charter experience,” Dutrow said.
Emigh asked if they felt the district “from a community standpoint, do you feel that’s the board’s responsibility into that — into a political matter?”
Dutrow said it’s a financial matter for the board members as “stewards of the taxpayer dollars here at the school district.”
“I see it as very appropriate for you to respond from your financial responsibility to the children of the West Branch Area School District public schools,” Dutrow said.
Board member Chad Diviney said to put it in other terms, it’s about $400,000 to $500,000 per year the district pays under the current system.
“We’ve got roughly 20 students (the district sends to outside charter schools),” Diviney said.
Emigh said he’d like to do more research on the topic and what the language is in the resolution. If the board wanted to vote on the topic at the meeting, Emigh asked if he could abstain from voting.
After further discussion, the board approved the resolution by a 6-0 vote with Emigh abstaining. Board members Larry Allen and Robert Seprish were absent.