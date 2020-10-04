ALLPORT — West Branch Business Manager Erick Johnston was approved as the junior high head soccer coach at a recent West Branch Area School Board meeting, although a change was made as to how it was approved.
Prior to the vote, the motion was listed that Johnson would be the coach at “the contracted rate” but would also “use contracted leave when traveling for away soccer events” — something that many board members disagreed with.
Board member Mel Smeal felt Johnston shouldn’t be “punished” for being the soccer coach.
“We wouldn’t have had a junior high soccer coach because nobody applied for it,” Smeal said. “So Mr. Johnston, he volunteered.”
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said Johnston would get paid to be the junior high head coach but whenever those duties meant he’d have to take time away from his usual business manager duties, Johnston would “just exchange hours.” Smeal then asked if that meant hours would be taken from Johnston’s business manager vacation/sick time, to which Dutrow said yes.
“Why?” Smeal asked. “He’s being a coach just like the rest of (the coaches). Are you going to do that with the rest of the coaches?”
Smeal reiterated that no one else wanted the job.
“That’s wrong,” Smeal said. “That’s definitely 100 percent wrong.”
Johnston said while he appreciated Smeal’s perspective, Johnston said he told Dutrow he was “uncomfortable taking time away from the district ... for an hour or two.”
“No one asked me to do that,” Johnston said. “I just wanted to let you know the genesis of this was me saying to (Dutrow), I feel like it’s double-dipping.”
Johnston said his contract, along with Dutrow’s, is different from others as they are administrators.
“I’m ok with the way it is,” Johnston said.
“The only reason it was being done in this instance is because Mr. Johnston is not a member of the bargaining unit,” Dutrow said. “He is a member of the administrative team.”
Board member Jim Emigh said he can see both ends of the arguments, and board member Paul Carr said he agreed with Smeal on the issue.
The board then rejected Johnston’s hire as it was originally presented by a 6-3 vote, with Smeal, Carr, President Chad Diviney, Christina Brown, Tom Veres and Robert Seprish rejecting, while Emigh, Don Yontosh and Larry Allen agreed with the original motion.
The board later unanimously approved Johnston as coach at the contracted rate, removing the language that had Johnston using contracted leave when traveling for away games.