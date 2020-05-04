ALLPORT — During each Tuesday and Friday while school has been shut down due to COVID-19, the West Branch Area School District has been distributing food to those in need with its partner Moshannon Valley YMCA and its Anti-Hunger Program.
But in terms of preparing the food, The Nutrition Group has supplied workers to the district to help out. Last week, the West Branch School Board approved by a 6-2 vote to give two Nutrition Group workers a $2 per hour raise that was retroactive to when schools closed on March 16.
Before the vote, board member Tom Veres said he thought the district wasn’t responsible for their salaries. Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said the employees belong to The Nutrition Group, but “salary costs are built into the proposal in terms of the costs that we pay out from the money generated in the cafeteria.”
“Is that just for the virus right now or is that going to continue on after the virus?” board member Don Yontosh asked.
Dutrow said it would just be for when they are operating the feeding program.
“They’re doing a great job, too,” Yontosh said of the employees.
“If The Nutrition Group wants to pay them an extra $2 an hour, that should be up to them,” board member Paul Carr said. “I’m not in favor of paying (the raise). They’re their employees — not ours. That’s why we went that route.”
Dutrow said the district made the request to have them work during this time and felt compensating them for it was justified.
“These two (employees) have thereby given up the opportunity to go collect unemployment, as well as the additional $600 the federal government is offering,” Dutrow said. “That situation would have allowed them to make significantly more than they make on average to begin with.”
Dutrow said both she and Business Manager Erick Johnston feel it’s their responsibility to “take of employees who are taking care of our students.”
When board member Jim Emigh asked how much it would cost the district, Dutrow said it would be $128 a week total — $64 more each.
The board then approved the raise by a 6-2 vote. Voting in favor was President Chad Diviney, Rob Seprish, Christina Brown, Yontosh, Emigh and Veres. Voting against was Mel Smeal and Carr.