ALLPORT — Bids were officially accepted at Monday night’s West Branch Area School Board meeting to renovate to the field house.
The project has been discussed at meetings as early as 2019 — with options originally being a completely new field house that later changed to renovating the current one.
Bids were split into four different categories and the board approved each of the following unanimously: Mid-State Construction, Inc. at $558,604 for general construction, Montgomery Bros. Plumbing & Heating, LLC at $129,000 for plumbing, Westmoreland Electrical Services, LLC at $108,000 for electrical and Marc Service, Inc. at $121,000 for heating ventilation and air conditioning work.
Prior to the votes, questions arose regarding whether there would be inspections throughout the process. Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects said they would be on-site weekly — as well as a building inspector.
“I know with the previous project (of the stadium renovation), inspections were an issue,” President Chad Diviney said. “Is weekly enough?”
“Typically we hold job conferences every other week,” Bankovich responded. “Then we come as needed. This one — as requested — we put in the project manual requiring weekly meetings. So it’s double what there normally is.”
Bankovich said they could technically provide daily inspections, but that would also be an additional cost.
“What we’re providing is still under the contract we signed for weekly inspections,” Bankovich said.
Board member Don Yontosh asked if Building and Grounds Supervisor Dave Catherman would also inspect regularly, and Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said he would. Bankovich said his company has also worked with all four of the companies that were eventually rewarded contracts. However, Bankovich said he can only do so much.
“Please remember that I as the architect do not direct the contractor,” Bankovich said. “I come here and verify he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. I don’t direct means or methods. We’ll try to be here but I’m not managing his work.”
Board member Paul Carr said in comparing the low bids now and the low bids when it was sent out last year, they would have saved around $119,000. Carr also asked when did they vote for change orders — which were additional costs.
“We’re probably up somewhere around $125,000 more this year than what we were last year if we awarded the whole thing,” Carr said. “We knew we were going to do it then. Why didn’t we do it all?”
Business Manager Erick Johnston said last year, the original base bid phase came in at a little over $890,000. Adding up each of the new bids, Johnston said it’s over $916,000 — roughly $26,000 more. In regard to the change orders, Yontosh thought there was a contingency approved where it would not come before the board if it were under $10,000.
Dutrow did say because they’re separated into four bids, the HVAC portion could potentially be used as an “allowable expense” for COVID-19 funding they have received from the federal government.
“We have received a substantial amount of COVID funding to date,” Dutrow said, citing projected/received figures.
Dutrow said they are waiting to officially formalize the HVAC portion, but from the seminars and professional development sessions she’s sat through regarding COVID-19 funding, they have “repeatedly indicated that HVAC upgrades and renovations that will improve ventilation and air quality for students is an allowable COVID expense at this time.”