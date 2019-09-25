ALLPORT — The West Branch Area School Board approved an architectural firm to complete a feasibility study on the field house/press box at it’s recent school board meeting. However, an attempt repair field house and have it reinspected was voted down.
Board members unanimously approved KTH Architects to complete the feasibility study that included field house/press box projects at a cost not to exceed $5,000.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said the district hired Service Master for an air quality test for the field house in late August/early September after “receiving ongoing concerns about mold and mildew in the field house.” Dutrow stated they had used the company in the past.
“The results of this recent test of the field house yielded concerning results with some areas being deemed as ‘moderate’ concern,” Dutrow said in a statement to The Progress.
Dutrow said it is recommended the field house has “limited use until a full remediation is complete.”
“The remediation would include removing and replacing the ceiling tiles, removing the wooden lockers and other furniture and specialized cleaning — which possibly may be very pricey,” Dutrow said via email. “Moreover, this would only be a temporary fix due to ventilation structure issues.”
Since that time, the football team has been using the school’s locker rooms, as well as the visiting teams.
“The district is erring on the side of student/employee health and safety and eliminating use of the field house at this time for student programs,” Dutrow said.
Although the football teams are not using the building, the public restrooms are still being utilized during the home football games, as Dutrow said, “That use meets the definition of minimal use.”
“It is difficult to quantify minimal use as that is determined by the health of the individuals accessing the facility,” Dutrow said via email. “Those with respiratory conditions would be negatively impacted much quicker than others.”
Dutrow said it is the administration’s hope that with the approved feasibility study, it will “yield a viable option for the district to renovate and/or replace the structure.
“We are looking to the 2020-2021 school year as our target if possible,” Dutrow said.
Board member Mel Smeal made a motion the meeting to have Supervisor of Building and Grounds David Catherman and his staff sanitize the field house and “do whatever he can” to then have the field house retested to see if can be used for the rest of the season. Board member Robert Seprish seconded the motion, stating ventilation problems can be fixed by getting some of the wrestling mats away from the vents.
“So do we do the recommendations that (Service Master) told us?” Catherman asked. “I just want to clarify that.”
Dutrow said doing that would involve disposing of the current lockers, to which board members said that would not be part of it.
“I think Mr. Catherman’s point is we were clearly told by (Service Master) that the mold that is captured in that wood in the lockers is a contributing factor,” Dutrow said.
“I’m fine with anything (the board) wants,” Catherman said. “But I just want you to realize if we don’t do the other part of the work — taking stuff out — the test (could fail).”
Since the motion was not on the agenda, the board opened it up to the public to comment on the matter. Resident Lenny Coval asked if these air quality concerns came up “all of a sudden.”
“I would say it’s been a progressive thing that we’ve identified as a health issue and that we’re taking it very seriously,” Board President Chad Diviney responded.
Dutrow said there have been “minor steps or processes implemented” over the last handful of years in regards to the field house, but said the feasibility study will be able to show what steps the district can take.
“It’s to make sure that this board has multiple options with fairly firm pricing attached to (options) so they can make an informed decision,” Dutrow said. “We’re looking at all of the different options that are available.”
Coval said he’d like to see the field house remodeled instead of being torn down.
“Tearing it down, there’s a lot of people’s sweat and tears up there (that built it) ... I think it’d be a terrible thing to tear it down,” Coval said.
Diviney asked with the motion, how would the staff safely clean things up if they were told they shouldn’t be in the field house for a long period of time.
“That’s a very good question,” Catherman said.
“We’d have to ask back to (Service Master) for the recommendation on how they direct other entities to go in and clean and address issues,” Dutrow said.
“With that being said, my concern would be liability,” Diviney said.
Diviney also asked what the cost of the original test was, to which Catherman said it was approximately $1,600.
“So we’re going to pay $1,600 to check it again,” Diviney said.
“And we’re not getting rid of a lot of the items that (Service Master) said that you have to in order to lower the (air quality) numbers,” Catherman said. “I agree it’ll lower them, but I don’t know if it’ll be at a place where it’s safe.”
Diviney said he’s for doing what he can in trying to preserve the field house, but he “doesn’t want to throw good money after bad” on a project, asking what it would cost for labor hours for removing items. Catherman said he didn’t think his staff could do it during regular hours because then everyday items they perform each day would be neglected, while also suggesting letting the feasibility study show if they think it is even worth cleaning.
“We shouldn’t spend money just to see if there’s a possibility of cleaning it or not for three more (varsity football) home games,” Catherman said.
After a bit more discussion, Smeal’s motion was finally voted on and it failed by a 3-5 vote. Voting in favor was Smeal, Seprish and Paul Carr. Voting against was Diviney, Allen, Tom Veres, Don Yontosh and Christina Brown.