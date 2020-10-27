ALLPORT — West Branch Area School Board approved by an 8-1 vote the state Public School Employees’ Retirement System’s Special Sick Leave for employees who are sick or in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said it’s specific for an employee’s PSERS contribution and if someone is at home quarantined as suggested by the state Department of Health, the employee would lose time toward retirement.
“This special provision would allow them to not to lose that time,” Dutrow said.
Board member Paul Carr said if accepted, the measure would have to be approved each time by the board for each employee. Carr also said it would cost more to the district because “PSERS is denying COVID as part of the payment.”
“Based on the Family First Act, they are allowed up to 10 days off (for the act), a maximum of $511 a day up to 10 days for care of themselves,” Carr said. “For a family member or a child, depending on which category you fall into, they’re allowed two-thirds of their pay, or up to $200 per day. That does not go for PSERS.”
Carr said there are “a lot places that are not doing this” because of the extra costs associated in approving the leave.
“I’m against it because they have their sick days,” Carr said. “If they’ve burned their sick days, I’m sorry, so you’re going to be short on time with PSERS.”
Business Manager Erick Johnston said the $511 that Carr referred to is a maximum amount, and no one at the district qualifies for that maximum amount.
“So what that means is the district would pay their regular portion, it would just be like they’re here and we’d contribute to PSERS and they’d contribute to PSERS like normal,” Johnston said. “We just don’t want them to be worse off in terms of PSERS because they’ve got COVID.”
Dutrow said they’ve had a number of teachers that have been off based on contact tracing as required by the Department of Health.
“Each and every case, those people have worked from home for us,” Dutrow said. “Yes they were off because they had to be off. But nobody wasn’t looking out for their students and working with whatever substitute or principal was assigned in their classroom to teach in their absence. And I personally think it is wrong they have to suffer yet another penalty. They are in here in a potentially dangerous situation in classrooms with kids all day, and they are giving us 210 percent.”
Dutrow also said the support staff and teachers associations have supported any time the administration has gone to one of the members and given a special COVID-19 assignment.
“They have never once thus far argued, debated or done anything (wrong),” Dutrow said, mentioning they’ll do whatever it takes to get the job done during these hectic times. “I think they deserve to be taken care of.”
Board member Jim Emigh asked if the teachers have been required to work from home after the DOH imposed quarantines, to which Dutrow said they are not required to.
“If they leave for quarantine, we have no right to ask them to continue work at home,” Dutrow said.
Dutrow said they’ve already had two instances and are awaiting word on a third case where employees have been told to quarantine for 24 days.
“Because if you live with somebody who tests positive in your home and you yourself do not test positive, you have to sit out your loved one’s 10 days and then you have to sit out your own 14-day incubation period,” Dutrow said.
The board then approved the provision by an 8-1 vote with Carr casting the dissenting vote. The leave will then go until June 30, at which they will revisit if it needs to continue longer.