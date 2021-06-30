MORRISDALE — In following suit with last year’s selection, West Branch School District’s board of directors approved a general fund budget with no real estate tax increase, according to Business Manager Erick Johnston.
The preliminary 2021-2022 general fund budget was approved with a real estate tax increase. The final general fund budget has no real estate tax increase. The approved revenue was $18,303,576, and the approved expenses was $19,360,012.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) will help address the budgeted deficit of about a million dollars, according to Johnston.
“The federal ESSER grant funding that the administration is anticipating receiving during the 2021-2022 school year should permit the district to be more creative with the ‘21-’22 spending plan, which should assist the district in shrinking the deficit,” Johnston noted.
Congress put aside about $13.2 billion for the ESSER Fund. Grants are distributed to state educational agencies to help address the pandemic’s past and current impact on elementary and secondary schools, according to the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The funds could be used for a variety of purposes. This may include direct health initiatives, such as improving ventilation, or various elements of supporting mental health, such as funding additional school counselors, according to the Department of Education.
The anticipated funds should help with the current West Branch School District deficit. However, school districts may struggle in the future.
“The majority of the district’s expenses are growing at an expected and reasonable growth, and the increase in federal funds will permit PA school districts to navigate the fiscal waters of the next several years,” Johnston observed. “However, school districts will struggle financially in the near future when the federal stimulus funds are exhausted, unless other revenue streams are identified.”