ALLPORT — After months of discussions and gathering information, the West Branch Area School Board voted 5-1 for a new standing seam metal roof for its field house.
Last month, the board said it wanted to obtain prices on three options: standing seam metal roofs, 50-year shingles and lifetime shingles.
However, President Chad Diviney said they were told after the meeting there is no such thing as a commercial lifetime shingles roof, so they obtained bids for the standing seam, 40-year asphalt shingles and 50-year metal shingles.
Business Manager Erick Johnston said there were bids received that did not meet all requirements, as soffit and fascia were not included.
The cheapest standing seam metal roof was by Fred Burns at $130,500. For the asphalt singles, Mid-State Roofing had a bid of $69,145. For the metal shingle, Johnston said the lowest bid was $120,000, as it was not mentioned who had that bid.
For standing seam, Johnston said if more than 48 percent of the sheeting is replaced, Mid-State would then also have the lowest bid there. However, Building and Grounds Supervisor Dave Catherman said they probably will only need 25 to 30 percent replaced.
Diviney asked Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects to give an opinion, as the board had him on the phone for the conversation. Bankovich said between the standing seam and metal shingle, he hadn’t worked previously with metal shingles.
Diviney also said they need to make sure that whatever roof they choose, no one goes and climbs up on the roof, which has been a tradition of past graduating classes to do so.
“That tradition needs to stop because depending on what option we go to, that person or those persons that are found on the roof causing damage in any manner are going to be paying for a new roof,” Diviney said.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said the district has purchased additional cameras that would allow them to see if that would happen, to which Technology Coordinator Nik Bisko confirmed.
Director Tom Veres made a motion to accept the asphalt shingles bid, but it died for a lack of a second.
Director Robert Seprish then made a motion for the standing seam and it was seconded by Mel Smeal.
“The 40-year asphalt shingles sounds wonderful,” Seprish said. “And the price sounds great, too. But in my lifetime, I’ve never really had that much faith in asphalt shingles ... I just feel that we should put the best roof that we can put on it there and (board member) Larry Allen said at the last meeting that (standing seam) is the best roof you can buy.”
Seprish said they’re already putting more than $800,000 into field house renovations, so he’d rather see it done right and nice.
The board then approved the standing seam roof by a 5-1 vote. Veres cast the dissenting vote. Missing was Allen, Jim Emigh and Paul Carr.