ALLPORT — New sporting spectator guidelines were approved at Monday night’s West Branch Area School Board meeting that go into effect immediately, as athletes will now see anywhere from two to four tickets given to each player to distribute to family/friends.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow cited the recent federal court ruling that decided Governor Tom Wolf’s guidelines on spectator limits — which were set at no more than 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors — were unconstitutional. Dutrow said this allowed all school districts to look at how they could allow spectators. However, it doesn’t mean that things will be as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This in no way undos the requirement as it relates to social distancing and mask wearing expectations,” Dutrow said.
For girls soccer, both home and away players will get four tickets each. Junior high and junior varsity football — along with cross country — will also get four for both home and away.
Varsity football will get two tickets per West Branch participant — meaning football, cheerleaders and band members. Away varsity football players will also get two tickets per player, as band and cheerleaders are not attending.
For the lone indoor fall activity, girls volleyball will now give four tickets to West Branch players with no away fans.
Dutrow said each game will still continue to be broadcast online either through the district or through the NFHS Network — which will have a camera at the football field and inside the gymnasium.
“The structure of how we set this up, I did have the opportunity to consult with the superintendents from (nearby schools),” Dutrow said, mentioning Clearfield, Philipsburg-Osceola, Curwensville and Moshannon Valley. “We are all very closely aligned in terms of the structure. The place where you’ll see some differences could be the number of tickets because each of us has different seating capacities in our stadiums. Some are larger than others.”
All of the nearby school are not having away fans at volleyball games, Dutrow said.
Dutrow then asked the board what they thought they should do when it came to tickets.
“None of the other Clearfield County schools are selling their tickets,” Dutrow said. “We do not have it set up as selling tickets, but we have them set up as distributing the tickets to the players, band members or cheerleaders.”
Dutrow asked if this would be ok, to which the board agreed. It was also stated tickets are given at least one day prior.
As far as streaming games, Dutrow said they were put on a wait list for the NFHS Network after previously signing a contract for a camera at the football field and gymnasium. With that service, there is a subscription that costs $10.99 a month or $69.99 per year. Dutrow said in the meantime, Nik Bisko and Branden Evans of the technology department have been setting up the equipment to stream all of the games free of charge. However, Dutrow said NFHS is supposed to visit the school later this week or next week to get it set up.
Dutrow asked how they board felt about handling the subscriptions — whether they’d like the district to pay for it or have families pay.
“We have three school districts in the area that are using (NFHS),” Dutrow said. “One school district opted to pay for the subscription and the other opted to have families buy their subscription.”
Should the district pay for it, Bisko said the person buying the subscription would have to first purchase it through NFHS and then the district would have to reimburse them.
“They’re going to pay more than that if they’re going to attend all of the games anyhow,” board member Paul Carr said, citing the district would then get a percentage of the subscription price.
Board member Mel Smeal said he feels with streaming, the school will lose ticket sales in years to come as the NFHS contract is for five years. Bisko said he feels the streaming option will allow those who normally don’t or can’t attend the games to view it.
“Last time I looked, we had almost 3,000 people watching the ... live stream of the Homecoming game,” Bisko said. “If you take that and put that into a ticket sales aspect, I think you’re still going to have the same people coming to the games that have always come to the games. I just think you’re reaching out to other states. You’re hitting New York, West Virginia, we saw some from out on the West Coast. You’re reaching out to a lot of grandparents that live hours away and have never made a game.”
After further discussion, the board decided to have parents pay for the NFHS service and tickets will be given to the students for free. Each ticket will then have social distancing requirements listed, as well as masks being mandatory. The district will also reserve the right to change guidelines and those that don’t comply will be asked to leave.