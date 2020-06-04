Lawrence Township Supervisors approved weekend craft markets at the former Wise Gas property in Hyde at its meeting Tuesday.
According to township Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner, “Trailer Treasures” submitted a parking lot review to hold special events on Saturdays and Sundays.
The events will have 20 to 30 concession booths for craft fairs and different types of events on the weekends, Finkbeiner said.
She said the township reviewed the company’s parking plans, access routes, safety precautions and layouts and they are having fire police provide traffic control at the entrance and exit of the property.
“Everything looks good on zoning,” Finkbeiner said. “They did a lot of homework to get everything in place.”
Supervisor Randy Powell said he told the company that there would only be one-way traffic in and out of the property. He said vehicles will enter by the railroad tracks and exit on Washington Avenue.
There will also be parking across the street on the Martell Glass property and the company did get permission from Martell Glass to use it. Fire police will direct pedestrian traffic across the street, Powell said.
The township has waived the permit fees on concession stands until July 31, and Finkbeiner asked if the fee waiver would extend beyond that date. She said the company would like to have the events until October.
Finkbeiner also said there was a question of whether each individual vendor would need to get a permit or if one permit could be issued for the entire event.
Solicitor James Naddeo said the ordinance does not allow for group permits; therefore, each individual vendor would be required to obtain an individual permit and he doesn’t know of any mechanism in the ordinance that would allow the supervisors to issue a single permit for the entire event
The regular permit fee is $150 and Powell said the township has the fee waiver until July 31 and the supervisors can revisit whether it wants to amend the ordinance before then. Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler agreed, and said the supervisors could also decide to extend the waiver beyond July 31. Supervisor Brian Collins said it’s possible by then the company might not want to have the events past July 31.