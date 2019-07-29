A weak, dying cold front will push into the region through overnight. Another slow-moving cold front will push through Pennsylvania on Wednesday, then stall out along the Mid Atlantic coastline the second half of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Monday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday night, patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Extended forecast
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:35 p.m.
Moon: waning crescent, 16 percent of the moon’s disk visible.
(U.S Naval Observatory.)