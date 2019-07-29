A weak, dying cold front will push into the region through overnight. Another slow-moving cold front will push through Pennsylvania on Wednesday, then stall out along the Mid Atlantic coastline the second half of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Monday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday night, patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Local News Coverage

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Extended forecast

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 8:35 p.m.

Moon: waning crescent, 16 percent of the moon’s disk visible.

(U.S Naval Observatory.)

Tags