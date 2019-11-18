A storm system will move slowly up the East Coast through Tuesday. An upper level trough will swing in from the west tonight and Tuesday. The middle of the week will hold a few lake effect snow showers, but will be mainly dry and seasonable. A fast-moving cold front will arrive late in the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm winds.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm winds.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
Sunset: 4:54 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous
(U.S Naval Observatory.)