Dry weather is expected for much of today, under the influence of a weak area of high pressure. Another fast moving cold front, will bring scattered light showers to the region, tonight and Tuesday. As colder air filters back in, a few snow showers are anticipated up over the northern tier of the Commonwealth, by later Tuesday.
Progressland OutlookToday, increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight, a chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday, a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night, a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended forecastFriday, a chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday night, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:06 p.m.
Moon: First Quarter
(U.S Naval Observatory)