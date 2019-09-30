Temperatures remain above normal to start the month of October with the heat peaking on Wednesday, before a cool down to below normal readings by next weekend. Though there will be shower
chances mainly over the northwest for the next several days, the best chance of appreciable rain will be toward the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday, showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended forecast
Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday, sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 6:59 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Crescent with 1 percent of the Moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory.)