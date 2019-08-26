Dry weather and comfortable humidity continues through today. Clouds and humidity will increase through midweek with spotty light rain on Tuesday and scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday. The second half of the week looks mainly dry with near to above average temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today, patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight, A chance of light rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday, a chance of light rain with scattered showers before 8am, then scattered showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Extended forecast
Thursday, sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday night, mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday, scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon 69 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Moon: waning Crescent with 19 percent of the Moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory.)