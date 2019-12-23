High pressure will maintain tranquil weather over Pennsylvania through most or all of the upcoming work week. The next chance of precipitation in Central PA will not be until Friday, and significant precipitation may not arrive until the end of next weekend. Christmas Day and the days surrounding it look dry and above normal on temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today, sunny, with a high near 49. Light west wind.
Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Christmas Day, partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Wednesday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday, cloudy, with a high near 47.
Thursday night, cloudy, with a low around 38.
Extended forecast
Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 46.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon 45 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 4:49 p.m.
Moon: waning crescent 9 percent of the visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory.)