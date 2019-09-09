Northwest flow aloft will be replaced by an upper level ridge for next week. Overall conditions will remain seasonable and dry into the first part of next week. A significant warm up is then expected during the middle of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light northeast wind.
Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday, a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Extended forecast
Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 7:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 83 percent of the Moon’s visible disk illuminated.