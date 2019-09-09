Northwest flow aloft will be replaced by an upper level ridge for next week. Overall conditions will remain seasonable and dry into the first part of next week. A significant warm up is then expected during the middle of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday, a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Extended forecast

Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 83 percent of the Moon’s visible disk illuminated.

