Pleasantly warm and dry mid summer weather conditions will continue today across Central PA with warm, comfortable days and pleasantly cool nights. Temperatures and humidity will trend higher early next week with a period of rain and thunderstorms likely around Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today, partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Extended forecast
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday night, mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday, sunny, with a high near 83.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon 77 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.
Sunset: 8:17 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 93 percent of the Moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory.)