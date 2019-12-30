Rain will overspread the region today and continue at varying intensity into Monday until a cold front moves through. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature colder, more seasonable temperatures along with scattered snow showers over the northwest. Another warm up occurs on Thursday and a new storm system should bring rain back to the area on Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. High near 49. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 miles per hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers after 7 p.m., mixing with snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain showers and then rain and snow showers likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday (New Year’s Day): A chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.
Sunset: 4:57 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent 19 percent of visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)