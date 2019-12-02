The first significant and widespread winter storm of the season will continue to impact the region today. A variety of wintry precipitation will impact all of Central Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna Valley for an extended period. Mainly dry conditions with slightly below normal temperatures will follow for the bulk of the upcoming work week, with a few weak disturbances embedded in the west/northwest flow aloft picking up limited moisture from the Great Lakes. Any snow and rain showers this coming week are expected to be on the light side.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers likely before 9 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then snow showers likely after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain showers after 1 p.m., mixing with snow after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 35 degrees; and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)