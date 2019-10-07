A slow-moving cold front will bring wet weather to Central Pennsylvania through Monday. Developing low pressure off the East Coast could potentially affect the eastern part of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Upper level ridging is likely to work into Pennsylvania by the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today, rain before 1 p.m, then showers likely, mainly between 1 p.m and 3 p.m. High near 62. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight, patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday, patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday night, Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday night, Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Extended forecast
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 6:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 67 percent of disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory.)