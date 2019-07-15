A large area of high pressure building southeast from the Great Lakes region will become centered over Central PA today. High temps Monday under abundant sunshine and a light north to NW breeze will be 2-4 deg above normal in most locations, or in the low 80s across the Northern and Western mountains and upper 80s throughout the Susquehanna River Valley.
Progressland Outlook
Monday, patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night, mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent . New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended forecast
Friday, a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night, a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday night, mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon:
Waxing Gibbous with 99 percent of the Moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory.)