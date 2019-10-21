Rain will taper off from west to east as low pressure (Post Tropical Cyclone Nestor) continues to move northeast along the Southeast U.S. coast. After some morning clouds and fog, a nice fall day is expected on today, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures near normal.
Low pressure tracking northeast across the upper Great Lakes will bring showers to the area on Tuesday. Dry weather returns for Wednesday and will likely last into the second half of the week. Near normal temperatures are forecast through late October.
Progressland Outlook
Today, patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight, showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday, showers. High near 60. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday: mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended forecast
Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday, a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 495degrees; noon 57 degrees, and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 6:25 p.m.
Moon: Last Quarter
(U.S Naval Observatory.)