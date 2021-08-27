Warm, very humid and unsettled weather will continue through the last weekend of August and into early next week. Thunderstorms and showers are possible with periods of heavy showers with the potential for isolated flooding.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.
Sunset: 7:52 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 67 percent of the moon’s surface visible.