Clearfield Municipal Authority discussed extending the water line along Woodland Road and potential mandatory upgrades to the Montgomery Run water plant at its meeting yesterday.
The state Department of Transportation is undertaking a road replacement project on Woodland Road, which includes replacing the aging water line along the roadway.
The total cost of replacing the water line is about $630,000, according to CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson, & Foreman of Altoona.
PennDOT will be footing much of the bill and the CMA’s portion will be about $228,000.
However, the authority is considering having the entire length of the 100-year-old water line replaced from the intersection with E. 14th Street to U.S. Route 322 as well.
The water line could be included in PennDOT’s project and the installation would be done by PennDOT’s contractor. However, because this portion is not included in PennDOT’s scope of work, CMA would have to foot the entire cost of this portion of the water line.
To have this portion of the water line included in PennDOT’s project would cost about $72,000. It would cost more than twice as much if CMA replaced this section on its own — about $147,000, Balliet said.
He said the CMA could ask PennDOT if it could pay off the cost of the water line extension over a three year period, which it has done in the past on other projects. Ballet recommended the CMA use this route if possible because the CMA’s total outlay for the Woodland Road project would be $300,000.
“We have a lot on our plate right now,” Balliet said.
Board President Russell Triponey said CMA should strongly consider having PennDOT replace the entire water line because it will need to be replaced eventually and they would have significant cost savings if it is replaced now.
“We have to save money everywhere we can,” Triponey said.
CMA Manager John Williams also said the CMA is undertaking a program to look at replacing some of the older sections of the water system to prevent future water main breaks, and will be looking for grant funding to help pay for the upgrades.
Balliet added that the state Department of Environmental Protection is requiring CMA to make safety upgrades to the Montgomery Run water plant. He said the state Department of Environmental Protection wants water plants to have electronic monitoring and automatic shutdown systems at water plants in case there is a problem with water quality. These systems are already in place at the Moose Creek water plant, since it was built relatively recently.
However, the Montgomery Run plant, which was built in 1991, does not have these new monitoring systems. Balliet said they submitted a plan to DEP where the CMA would study the issue for the rest of next year and have all of the following year to make the improvements.
Balliet said the DEP has a lot of these plans to review, stating they probably won’t have an answer on whether their plan is acceptable for another three to six months.
He added that they won’t know how much it would cost to make the upgrades until the study is completed.
Williams said a lot depends on how well the 1991 technology meshes with the new technology.