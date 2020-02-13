PHILIPSBURG — There was one voting item to conduct during Tuesday night’s special voting meeting of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board, and it had to do with bringing back a familiar face to the athletics fold.
Former varsity football head Coach Jeff Vroman was once again hired as the new P-O football coach for the 2020 season by a 6-0 vote from the board.
Vroman was previously the head coach for 12 seasons from 2002-13 that included numerous winnings seasons and playoff births. After he resigned following the 2013 season, the program saw three coaches come and go who led the team to a combined 4-56 losing record.
Vroman replaces coach Brian McGonigal, who resigned in January after two seasons at the helm due to family medical reasons.
In the last few years, P-O has been bitten by the injury bug and low team numbers, which culminated last season as the team was forced to forfeit its final two games due to injuries.
No other comments were made at the board meeting in regard to the hire.