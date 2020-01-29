Director of Elections Dawn Graham gave details on the new mail-in ballot voting program in the state at yesterday’s commissioners meeting.
The state has enacted Act 77 which now allows voters to vote via mail-in ballot, Graham said.
Unlike absentee ballots, voters do not have to provide a reason why they are voting by mail and is available to any registered voter who wants to use it, Graham said.
Any voter can request to be placed on a permanent Mail-in Voter list. The voters on this list would have an application mailed to them by the first week of February each year. If completed and returned to the election office, these voters would receive ballots through the mail for all elections for the remainder of the calendar year and any special elections through the third week of February of the following year.
Unlike absentee ballots, voters do not need a doctor’s affidavit to be placed on the permanent mail-in voter list, according to Graham.
Applications to be a mail-in voter must be in the correct election office by 5 p.m. the Tuesday before any election. Voting ballots must be submitted to the county election office by no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can be mailed in beforehand as long as they reach the Election Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day or the voter can submit the ballot in person at the Election Day up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Mail-in voters and absentee voters who go to the polls to vote would be given a provision ballot, but their vote would only count if they have not yet submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot. The mail-in ballots and the absentee ballots will then be checked with the poll books to make sure these voters haven’t also submitted a provisional ballot at the polls.
Graham said the new mail-in ballot process is a much simpler process than the absentee ballot process. She said even for those who are on the permanent absentee ballot list, it would be simpler if they went the mail-in ballot route.
She said it is up to the voter to deterimine which process they want to use and isn’t discouraging or encouraging either.
Graham said the state has kept the absentee ballot process for now because the absentee ballot process is in the state constitution and it takes two years to change the state constitution.
Unlike mail-in ballots, absentee ballots are limited on who can use them. It is available only to those who will be out of their municipality on voting day or cannot get to the polls due to illness or permanent disability.
Voters with a permanent disability can request to be placed on the Permanent Absentee Ballot List.
To be placed on the Permanent Absentee Ballot List, the voter must have an affidavit from a doctor, which would be placed on the second page of the absentee application.
Once placed on the Permanent Absentee Ballot List, the program would operate much like the mail-in ballot program.
These voters would have an application mailed to them by the first week of February each year. If completed and returned to the election office, these voters would receive ballots through the mail for all elections for the remainder of the calendar year and any special elections through the third week of February of the following year.
The applications for mail-in balloting, absentee balloting and voter registration are available on the county’s website at clearfieldco.org/election-central/
Commissioner Dave Glass said Pennsylvania had an antiquated voting system prior to Act 77. Now that Act 77 has passed he said the state is in the “middle of the pack” when it comes to giving voters more choices on how to vote in elections.
One downside of the new mail-in ballot and absentee ballot program is that it will take longer to compile the elections results, Graham said.
Anyone with any questions on the changes should contact the county election office, Graham said.