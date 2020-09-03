Lawrence Township is still accepting volunteers to serve on the subcommittee to start a dog park, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said at the recent supervisors meeting.
Ruffner is heading up an effort to start a fenced-in dog park on an unused portion of the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
Last month, Ruffner asked people who are willing to volunteer to serve on the subcommittee to contact him.
“I got an overwhelming response,” Ruffner said.
But he said a lot of people are asking if one has to live in the township to serve on the committee.
Ruffner said he doesn’t have an issue with residents of neighboring municipalities serving on the subcommittee, and Solicitor Linda Lewis didn’t object to non-township residents serving, either.
Ruffner said there will likely be different roles volunteers could fill, such as fundraising, etc.
Those interested should email Ruffner at jruffner@lawrencepa.gov.
The dog park would be a place where residents could take their dogs and let them run around unleashed. Ruffner said it would be good for the rest of the park as well because the township continues to have issues with people letting their dogs run around on the ball fields and not cleaning up after them.