PHILIPSBURG — With the holiday week coming up, YMCA Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis sent out a message seeking help.
People answered the call.
“I need your help so we can get this food to the children, families and seniors that truly need these items,” Curtis wrote in an email. “Many hands lighten the load and more hands means more positive results in helping others.”
By Friday, Curtis had the necessary volunteers to distribute food.
“We’ve been able to fill everything,” Curtis stated. “A lot of volunteers did show up.”
Many volunteers are regulars. Curtis estimates the biggest areas are outside of State College. Volunteers in rural areas tend to be retired people.
Curtis is observing an increase in younger participation. Volunteering helps cover community service hours for high schoolers and college students.
Volunteering includes a range of tasks, such as helping set up distributions, packing boxes for home deliveries and more.
“It works out well,” Curtis said. “We’re fortunate compared to a lot of nonprofit organizations. I know a lot of nonprofits are struggling for volunteers.”
People interested in volunteering can contact Curtis at mcurtis@ymcaocc.org.
“Please remember, hunger doesn’t take a day off,” Curtis wrote in the email, “And no one should ever have to be hungry.”