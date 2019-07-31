Visit Clearfield County is currently accepting applications for their promotion matching grant — $70,000 for tourism for tourism promotion.
In accordance with state guidelines, portions of collected Clearfield County Hotel Tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets. Awards are granted on the basis of merit to qualified applicants as determined by the Visit Clearfield County Board of Directors.
Clearfield County Tourism Promotion grants are made on a cost reimbursement basis following a process of application, review, approval and completion. Receipt of the CCTP award is contingent upon submittal of receipts from bona fide tradespeople.
The applicant must submit documentation for the total and final cost of the project. All the marketing dollars must be spent or accounted for and the close out report must be completed by Dec. 4, 2020 or the grant being awarded will be forfeited. A cash match equal to the grant amount is required for all awarded CCTP projects. For example, a request for $7,500 should document an equivalent $7,500 cash match ($15,000 total project cost) in the appropriate section of the grant application.
Applicants can apply online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org under the partners tab or applicants can stop by the office for a copy of the grant applications. Applicants will need to complete the matching grant form to be considered for the CCTP grant.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 22, 2019. Applicants will be notified on January 8, 2020 if they have been awarded the grant.
The Visit Clearfield County Board of Directors has made the decision to combine all the CCTP grant monies and have them available at the beginning of each year.
Applicants can call 765-5734 and set up an appointment if they need help with the grant application.
For more information about Visit Clearfield County, visit 208 Plaza Drive in Clearfield or visit www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.