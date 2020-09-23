OSCEOLA MILLS — On Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m., a commemorative event is scheduled to be held at All Veterans Memorial Park in Osceola Mills.
This event is to commemorate the 130th anniversary of President Benjamin Harrison visiting the community in 1890. Guest speaker will be David Caslow, local historian.
Due to the significant part which the Civil War veterans from Grand Army Post 553 Joseph McClarren played in protecting and escorting the President, the Colonel James E. Crowther Camp 89, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War based in Tyrone, will perform the Memorial Day Ceremony that was done by the local GAR post every year of its existence.
The 46th Pa. Logan Guard Band will also be providing Civil War music to accompany the ceremonies. President Harrison was also a Civil War veteran commanding the 70th Indiana Regiment as a colonel and as a Brevet Brigadier General commanded the 1st Brigade of the 1st Division of the XX Corps.
Masking and social distancing are required by the Governor.