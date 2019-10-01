The Clearfield County Office of Veterans Affairs will be holding its 3rd annual Veterans Career Expo on Tuesday Oct. 22.
The expo will be held at the Expo Building between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Director of Veterans Affairs Betina Nicklas.
The expo will feature more than 50 vendors from as far away as Philadelphia, Nicklas said. The vendor from Philadelphia is Helmets to Hardhats.
The vendors include prospective employers, educational institutions, housing providers, health and other service providers, the U.S. Veterans Administration and a free flu shot clinic for veterans, Nicklas said.
Betina said they are partnering with Career Link for the event and although it is for veterans, everyone is invited including those seeking employment.
“Honestly if anyone is looking for a job, we are not turning people away,” Nicklas said. “I encourage everyone to come over.”
Commissioner Mark McCracken said the Expo is a worthwhile event for everyone in the community to attend and Nicklas said she agreed.
“These are local businesses and local organizations and its good to see what’s going on your community,” Nicklas said.
Nicklas did said the free flu shot clinic, however, is only open to veterans because it is being paid for by the VA.