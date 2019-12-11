PHILIPSBURG — The annual Christmas Concert for the Valley Voices Community Chorus will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 N. Front St., Philipsburg.
The chorus is made up of individuals from throughout the Moshannon Valley. Valley Voices performs two major concerts a year, one at Christmas and the other at Heritage Days. It also participates in community events throughout the year.
In lieu of the price of a ticket, those attending the concert are asked to bring non-perishable food items which will be distributed to the four food banks in the area where our singers reside, These are Philipsburg, West Branch, Osceola and Moshannon Valley. Any monetary donations will be used by the food banks to purchase meat vouchers.
Plan to attend and enjoy an afternoon of “Songs of the Season”.