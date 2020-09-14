DUBOIS — UniversityOrtho, also known as University Orthopedics Center or UOC, is pleased to announce the relocation of their DuBois medical office. The DuBois office has moved from Penn Highlands Dubois Regional Hospital to the new address at 90 Beaver Drive, Suite 211D.
The relocated DuBois office will offer the same medical services and expert treatments that patients received at the previous location. Same day or next day appointments are also available.
UniversityOrtho team members practicing in the DuBois location include:
- Dr. Casey Antholz, General Orthopedic Surgery –Specializing in hip/knee replacement, revision Hip/Knee replacement, Sports Medicine
- Dr. Bradley Barter, General Orthopedic Surgery –Specializing in joint replacement surgery, foot, ankle, knee, hand, trauma, and pediatrics
- Dr. Christopher McClellan, General Orthopedic Surgery –Specializing in primary hip/knee replacement, revision hip/knee replacement, Sports Medicine
- Dr. Joshua Muetzel, Sports Medicine, Sports Concussion Management, Nonoperative Musculoskeletal Care
- Dr. Paul Sensiba, General Orthopedic Surgery –Specializing in total joint replacements Sports Medicine
- Dr. William Tyndall, General Orthopedic Surgery –Specializing in primary hip/knee replacement, arthroscopy of the shoulder, elbow, Sports Medicine
- Dr. Jonathon Van Kleunen, General Orthopedic Surgery –Specializing in hip surgery and joint replacement surgery Sports Medicine
- Lauren Conrad, PA-C – General Orthopedics
- Nick Popckak, PA-C –Spine related issues
- John Smaniotto, PA-C – General Orthopedics
- Maria Tettis, PA-C – General Orthopedics
- Aaron Thompson, PA-C – General Orthopedics
- Erin Veneziano, PA-C
The DuBois office will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Insured as well as non-insured patients are also welcome. Make an appointment today by calling 261-2551.
Find more information about UOC at http://www.uoc.com/ or call 458-6043.