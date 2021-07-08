Clearfield and the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation and Uncle Buck’s Creations held a ribbon cutting ceremony recently to mark the opening of the new store.
On Monday, July 12, a grand opening celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will also be offering specials for the grand opening celebration.
Uncle Buck’s Creations is locally owned and operated by Kevin and Lara Legenski. The venture is a primitive retail store. They offer items from jams, jellies, popcorn, jerky, furniture, specialty repurposed items of interest, primitive decor, antiques, country crafts, candles and much more.
Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner said, “This is very exciting for Clearfield. Not only is Uncle Buck’s Creations a locally owned store that will provide a unique shopping experience for everyone.
“With that in mind I would like to wish Kevin and Lara Legenski and their staff success with the business.”