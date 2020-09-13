HARRISBURG — There were only two new cases of COVID-19 reported in the tri-county region on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
There will no longer be an update from the Department of Health on Sundays, as the data will now be included with Monday’s update.
Clearfield and Elk counties each reported one new case. Jefferson County did not report any new cases.
Centre County reported 73 additional cases, Blair reported six, and Cambria reported three.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 517 cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria — 518 cases and 6 deaths
- Centre — 1,135 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 271 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 66 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 101 cases and 2 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there are 920 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 143,805. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11 is 155,174 with 5,223 positive cases. There were 28,365 test results reported to the department through Sept. 11, the most test results reported in one day to date.
These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,862 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported.