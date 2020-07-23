HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported two new COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County.
Jefferson and Elk counties did not report any new cases. Neighboring Cambria County reported nine cases and Centre County reported five. Blair County reported two less cases — but one new death.
The case totals per county are listed below:
- Blair — 157 with 2 deaths
- Cambria — 191 with 3 deaths
- Centre — 304 with 9 deaths
- Clearfield — 107 with 0 deaths
- Elk — 38 with 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 48 with 1 death
DOH confirmed Thurday there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 104,358. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 147 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 311 cases. Since there was no data reported from Philadelphia yesterday, the number of new cases is a culmination of cases from the past two days.