ST. MARYS — Two Elk County men were killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday around 2:18 p.m. on state Route 255 between the village of Byrnedale and the city of St. Marys.
According to Ridgway-based State Police, a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Luther E. Wolff, 69, of St. Marys, was traveling north on state Route 255 near Micale Road when he exited the right side of the roadway into the gravel parking lot of Rose’s Hilltop Diner and then re-entered the roadway.
Wolff lost control of the truck and struck an embankment on the right side of the roadway. The initial point of impact caused the truck to overturn multiple times before coming to a final rest on its roof.
Wolff and his passenger, Stephen H. Wolff, 53, of Byrnedale, were killed as a result of the crash. Both men were wearing seat belts.
Assisting police on scene were emergency responders from Jay Township Vol. Fire Co., Fox Township Vol. Fire Co., Bennetts Valley EMS, St. Marys EMS, and the state Department of Transportation.