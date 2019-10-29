An adult female and a 7-year-old girl were killed in an early morning fire in Clearfield, Lawrence Township yesterday.
Mary Erickson, 51, of Clearfield, was identified by state police as the adult victim. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 7-year-old victim.
The cause of their deaths are pending autopsies, according to the office of Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
A 6-year-old female and Harry Erickson Jr., 30, were also injured and were flown by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh for treatment. Harry Erickson Jr. reportedly jumped from a window to escape the burning home.
The 6-year-old female was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment and Harry Erickson was flown to Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. Authorities did not release the medical condition of the surviving victims.
Harry Erickson Sr., 57, of Clearfield, also lived at the residence but he was at work at the time of the fire, according to state police fire marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti.
The fire was at a single-story residence at 127 Jury St., Clearfield. Fire crews responded at 2:20 a.m. and were on scene until 7 a.m. Fire crews were recalled to the scene at about 10 a.m. for a rekindle.
The state police fire marshal and the Lawrence Township Police Department investigated the fire and determined the fire was accidental — as it was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. Property damage is estimated at $150,000. The victims did not have insurance.
The home also did not have smoke alarms and Agosti said he is confident this outcome would have been different if smoke alarms were in the home.
Numerous fire companies responded to the scene including Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1, Hyde Fire Company, Glen Richey Fire Department, Curwensville Fire Department and Clearfield and Curwensville EMS.
Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble told The Progress he cannot confirm or deny whether or not the two juvenile victims were students in the school district.
“Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the families who have been affected by this tragedy and our school community,“ Clearfield Area Elementary School Principal Ken Veihdeffer said.
Struble also asked the community to keep the first responders in their thoughts and prayers because these tragedies take a toll on them too.