Democratic candidate Daniel Mitchell is running for re-election to continue as a Lawrence Township Supervisor against Republican challenger Brian Collins. It is a six-year post.
The Progress requested each candidate to answer two questions and provide background information.
Mitchell served for 12 years as a township supervisor and was an employee of the township road crew for 25 years. Collins is the owner of Collins Excavating and is a construction equipment operator
Candidates were asked if they agreed with the township’s plan to consolidate all of its operations into one facility.
Mitchell said he is in agreement with the plan, explaining the township’s buildings are old and the plan would save taxpayers money. He also said it would be simpler for residents to have everything at one location.
Collins also agreed with the plan saying it would save taxpayers money.
Candidates were also asked if they felt the size of the police department should be increased, decreased or kept the same.
Mitchell said he would like to increase the force but it is financially not feasible.
“I think we could use a couple more officers, but unfortunately we can’t afford it,” Mitchell said.
Collins said he believes the police department should be kept at the same size unless things change and it needs to be increased.