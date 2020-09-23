HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 47, Blair reported 10, Cambria reported four, and Elk County reported one additional case. Jefferson did not report any new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 609 cases and 16 deaths
- Cambria — 553 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,078 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 313 cases and 2 deaths
- Elk — 69 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 109 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 898 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 152,544. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22 is 181,386 with 5,432 positive cases. There were 23,750 test results reported to the department through Sept. 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 39 new deaths reported.