PHILIPSBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area motorists that a turning lane on eastbound Route 322 at West Decatur is temporarily closed. The closure is necessary to make inlet repairs in this area in as safe a manner as possible.
Crews from PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance will perform the work, which is expected to last through the end of next week. If progress allows for it, the turning lane will be reopened earlier than Oct. 25.
The closure prohibits left turns from eastbound Route 322 onto Hilltop Road. Eastbound drivers are still able to bear right at this intersection. Westbound drivers are able to bear right onto Hilltop Road and also turn left onto Blue Ball Road.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
