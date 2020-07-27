On July 27, members of the Clearfield-based state police and Clearfield Borough Police Department conducted a joint traffic safety checkpoint on South Second Street and East Walnut Street, Clearfield Borough.
The checkpoint was conducted to ensure all motorists are in compliance with the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code. All motorists were checked for a valid driver’s license, valid Registration, and Proof of Required Financial Responsibility.
As a result of the checkpoint, approximately 200 vehicles were checked for compliance. Numerous citations and warnings were issued.
Both law enforcement agencies will continue to investigate all traffic and/or criminal activity. We are grateful for the cooperation demonstrated by our Clearfield County community and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that Clearfield County is a safe place for those who live, work, travel and visit here.
The Pennsylvania State Police and the Clearfield Borough Police Department in general are able to function most effectively and most efficiently when they have the trust and cooperation of the communities they serve. This must be an ongoing partnership that is continually cultivated and recognized. Members strive toward this goal on a daily basis. The community is encouraged to reach out to their respective police department and report any and all violations of traffic and/or criminal activity.