HARRISBURG — The tri-county area reported only two additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but Centre County continues to surge with 92 additional cases.
Clearfield and Elk counties each reported on new case, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County reported three cases. Cambria and Jefferson counties did not report any new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 540 cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria — 528 caseas and 7 deaths
- Centre — 1,600 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 293 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 67 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 107 cases and 2 deaths
DOH confirmed on Thursday there were 933 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 147,923. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 152 cases, Centre is reporting an increase of 151, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 cases, and York is reporting an increase of 103 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept.10 and Sept. 16 is 176,997 with 5,700 positive cases.
There were 24,529 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,913 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 10 new deaths reported.