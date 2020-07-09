HARRISBURG — The tri-county area escaped being included in additional positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties did not report any new cases. Blair, Cambria and Centre were also free of new cases
Cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair –93, 1 death
- Cambria –113, 3 deaths
- Centre –235, 8 deaths
- Clearfield –82, 0 deaths
- Elk –29, 0 deaths
- Jefferson -34, 1 death
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Thursday that there are 719 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 92,867. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 158 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 161 cases overnight.
The number of tests administered since July 2 is 121,032 with 5,625 positive test results.
There are 6,848 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;
- 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,396 cases among employees, for a total of 21,488 at 732 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,667 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 6,964 of our total cases are in health care workers.