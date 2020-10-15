HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported an additional nine cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported four cases, Jefferson reported three, and Elk reported two.
Centre County reported an additional 50 cases, Blair reported 24, and Cambria reported 18.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
Blair — 950 cases and 23 deaths
Cambria — 801 cases and 7 deaths
Centre — 3,614 cases and 14 deaths
Clearfield — 380 cases and 7 deaths
Elk — 93 cases and 2 deaths
Jefferson — 141 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 1,598 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 177,520. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 117 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 135 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14 is 240,220 with 9,370 positive cases.
There were 33,839 test results reported to the department through Oct. 14.
There are 8,432 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported.