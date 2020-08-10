HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. Clearfield County reported two cases, Jefferson reported two cases, and Elk reported one.
Neighboring Blair County reported nine new cases and Cambria reported five. Centre County did not report any new cases.
The number of total positive cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 293 cases with 5 deaths
- Cambria — 341 cases with 3 deaths
- Centre — 372 cases with 10 deaths
- Clearfield —174 cases with 0 deaths
- Elk— 49 cases with 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 73 cases with 1 death
DOH on Monday confirmed 601 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 119,453. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 3 and August 9 is 152,486 with 5,262 positive cases. There were 18,368 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,317 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.