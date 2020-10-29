HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 11 new cases, Jefferson County reported 10, and Elk reported three.
Centre County reported an additional 46 cases, Blair reported 31 and Cambria reported 28. Blair and Cambria counties also reported two additional deaths each.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,268 cases and 31 deaths
- Cambria — 1,123 cases and 9 deaths
- Centre — 4,184 cases and 16 deaths
- Clearfield — 480 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk – 167 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 197 cases and 4 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,202 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 202,876. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 248,480 with 14,377 positive cases. There were 34,402 test results reported to the department through Oct. 28.
There are 8,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 44 new deaths reported.